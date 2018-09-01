Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

National

AFP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kashmiri fighters abduct 11 as SC puts back rights hearing

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri freedom fighters abducted 11 relatives of police in the troubled region as mounting tensions forced India's Supreme Court on Friday to put back a landmark hearing on the state's autonomous rights.

A general strike and partial curfew brought the Muslim-majority region to a standstill for a second day despite the Supreme Court postponing the ruling until at least January.

The 11 family members were abducted from villages across south Kashmir late Thursday in an apparent reprisal operation, according to police speaking on condition of anonymity.

It came after two families of rebel leaders alleged that government forces set fire to their homes during night raids. They also said relatives of known rebel leaders had been detained. Four police were killed in rebel attacks on Wednesday. The abductions were condemned by Kashmir politicians. "This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley," former chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.

The violence and abductions also added to political pressures surrounding the Supreme Court hearing on whether Indians from outside Kashmir should be allowed to buy land in the region divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.

The top court put back the hearing after lawyers for the Indian government and Kashmir state called for a postponement until after local elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!