Kashmiri fighters abduct 11 as SC puts back rights hearing

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri freedom fighters abducted 11 relatives of police in the troubled region as mounting tensions forced India's Supreme Court on Friday to put back a landmark hearing on the state's autonomous rights.

A general strike and partial curfew brought the Muslim-majority region to a standstill for a second day despite the Supreme Court postponing the ruling until at least January.

The 11 family members were abducted from villages across south Kashmir late Thursday in an apparent reprisal operation, according to police speaking on condition of anonymity.

It came after two families of rebel leaders alleged that government forces set fire to their homes during night raids. They also said relatives of known rebel leaders had been detained. Four police were killed in rebel attacks on Wednesday. The abductions were condemned by Kashmir politicians. "This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley," former chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.

The violence and abductions also added to political pressures surrounding the Supreme Court hearing on whether Indians from outside Kashmir should be allowed to buy land in the region divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.

The top court put back the hearing after lawyers for the Indian government and Kashmir state called for a postponement until after local elections.