Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japan gives Rs2.6b for weather surveillance radar, scholarships

ISLAMABAD: Japanese government on Friday extended Rs2.6 billion ($21.36 million) grant assistance to Pakistan for installation of weather surveillance radar in Multan and human resource development scholarship.

Earlier, the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane conveyed his best wishes to Asad Umar on assuming charge as the new finance minister of the country before witnessing the signing of these two agreements.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, and Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Additional Secretary for Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan. Dr Ghulam Rasul, Director General of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and Yasuhiro Tojo, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, were also present.

Asad Umar welcomed Nakane and said the new government wishes to strengthen its economic ties with the Japanese government for achieving full bilateral business potential.

The Japanese minister said Pakistan and Japan have diplomatic relations since 1952 and Japan wish to further strengthen the relations in future. He said with the Naya Pakistan there should also be “Naya Japan Pakistan” stressing on the need to further improve trade relations between the two countries.

Installation of surveillance weather radar will enhance PMD’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of warnings through the installation of a sophisticated radar system. This will contribute to the mitigation of damages caused by natural disasters and reduce extensive damages to agricultural products and transportation. Human resource development scholarships will strengthen the government’s administrative capacities in by providing opportunities to the young capable government officials to obtain Master’s degree and then play leadership role in contributing to the socio-economic development.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!