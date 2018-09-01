Japan gives Rs2.6b for weather surveillance radar, scholarships

ISLAMABAD: Japanese government on Friday extended Rs2.6 billion ($21.36 million) grant assistance to Pakistan for installation of weather surveillance radar in Multan and human resource development scholarship.

Earlier, the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane conveyed his best wishes to Asad Umar on assuming charge as the new finance minister of the country before witnessing the signing of these two agreements.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, and Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Additional Secretary for Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan. Dr Ghulam Rasul, Director General of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and Yasuhiro Tojo, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, were also present.

Asad Umar welcomed Nakane and said the new government wishes to strengthen its economic ties with the Japanese government for achieving full bilateral business potential.

The Japanese minister said Pakistan and Japan have diplomatic relations since 1952 and Japan wish to further strengthen the relations in future. He said with the Naya Pakistan there should also be “Naya Japan Pakistan” stressing on the need to further improve trade relations between the two countries.

Installation of surveillance weather radar will enhance PMD’s capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of warnings through the installation of a sophisticated radar system. This will contribute to the mitigation of damages caused by natural disasters and reduce extensive damages to agricultural products and transportation. Human resource development scholarships will strengthen the government’s administrative capacities in by providing opportunities to the young capable government officials to obtain Master’s degree and then play leadership role in contributing to the socio-economic development.