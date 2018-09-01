Rs1.17b budget for Torghar presented

MANSEHRA: Presenting Rs1.17 billion budget for the current financial year in the council, Torghar District Nazim Dilroz Khan on Friday said that tourist resorts would be created at two points to generate income to be spent on people’s welfare.

“Torghar was given the status of a settled district by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in 2011. However, it is still without any sort of income and we are going to develop tourist resorts to generate income,” Dilroz Khan told the council.

The district nazim said that an amount of Rs510 million would be spent on salaries of the devolved departments’ employees.