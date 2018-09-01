Walk held to create awareness about dengue

LANDIKOTAL: Amid rapid increase in the dengue cases, the local administration in collaboration with health staff organised awareness session and walk here on Friday.

A large number of health employees, youth, elders, volunteers of welfare organisations, teachers and civil society members attended the awareness session.

Speaking on the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Javed and Shamsul Islam, tehsildar Landikotal, said that the aim of the awareness session and walk was to educate the residents about the precautionary steps to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases.

They said that more than a hundred people so far have been affected by dengue fever in Jamrud tehsil. Dr Javed said though they were doing their best, people should also take protective steps.

Meanwhile, the health staff and other participants conducted a joint awareness walk in the District Headquarters Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Landikotal Headquarters Hospital Khalid Khan Shalmani and tehsildar Landikotal Shamsul Islam led the walk.