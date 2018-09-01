Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
BR
Bureau report
September 1, 2018

Govt stance on planned exhibition hailed

PESHAWAR: Minority Member of National Assembly Jamshed Thomas on Friday lauded the federal government stance on planned contest of blasphemous caricatures in the Netherlands, which has recently been cancelled.

He stressed the need for legislation at the international level to prevent such programmes and steps aimed at creating religious hatred.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the religious minorities in the country had played a vital role to stop the contest in the Netherlands.

He said that in Pakistan or any other country of the world, any sacrilegious attempt, which would hurt religious sentiments of people, must be taken seriously.

Gul Charan Singh from Sikh community, Pastor Yousaf Patras, Yasir Bhatti, John Silvester and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that not only the Muslims but also members of other communities had protested the planned competition.

