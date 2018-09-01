Sat September 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

MMA issues ticket to Akram Durrani’s son for by-poll

BANNU: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Friday issued ticket to Zahid Khan Durrani for the by-election to be held on National Assembly constituency NA-35 Bannu.

President of MMA and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) issued ticket to Zahid Durrani, the son of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and ex-federal minister Akram Khan Durrani.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan had vacated the seat.

Imran Khan had defeated Akram Khan Durrani on the seat in the July 25 general election by a margin of 7,002 votes.

Imran Khan had bagged 113,822 votes against the 106,820 polled to Akram Durrani in the general election.

Imran Khan had won election on five National Assembly seats and had to keep one seat and vacate the remaining seats.

The MMA has asked the district election commissioner to allot the book as election symbol to Zahid Durrani. Book is the election symbol of the MMA, which is the alliance of various religio-politico parties.

