PM asked to develop Takht-e-Sulaiman as tourist destination

ByBureau report

PESHAWAR: A senior chest physician from Dera Ismail Khan on Friday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and provincial Minister for Tourism and Culture Atif Khan to develop the Takht-e-Sulaiman as it has tremendous potential as a tourist destination.

In a statement, Prof Dr Hussain Babar said that Takht-e-Sulaiman mountain range was ideal for trekking, climbing and as a picnic spot in Dera Ismail Khan. He added that it would generate revenue once it is developed as a tourist attraction.

He said that Takht-e-Sulaiman and valley of Ghoza Maidan had fantastic varieties of flora and fauna.

“Clouds usually envelop east and west ridges of Ghoza Maidan which is an open area with magnificent mountains,” he remarked.

He said that common wild animals and birds were found there including Markhor, eagles, pheasants, monkeys, bears, leopards and rabbits.

He said that the Sulaiman range mountain extended from Gomal Pass to Rajanpur, separating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab from Baluchistan.

“The Sulaiman mountain peaks stand 3,487 meters (11,440 feet) high, located near village of Darazinda in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he pointed out.

Dr Hussain Babar said the Sulaiman mountain range is close to boundar of Dera Ismail Khan with South Waziristan and Zhob in Baluchistan.

“A legend recorded by world famous traveller Ibne Batuta said that Prophet Hazrat Suleman (A S) reached there along with Queen Sabah on flying carpet and stayed for a while so the mountain was named after him,” he said.

“The locals believe that Hazrat Sulaiman (AS) exercised his miraculous powers to confine mischievous genies surrounding this place,” he added.

Dr Hussain Babar pointed out that locals believe that supernatural forces still exist in this region but they do not bother the tourists and visitors. “It is customary for visitors to sacrifice an animal and offer thanksgiving prayers to avoid the wrath of the genies,” he added.

“Another legend says that Qais Abdur Rashid, said to be the legendary ancestor of the Pakhtun tribe, is buried atop the Takht-e-Sulaiman under shady tree which gave the name to this mountain,” he said.

“Qais Abdur Rashid is said to be the first Pakhtun to have travelled to Makkah and Madina during early days of Islam and embraced Islam in the presence of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” he added.

He lamented that despite its huge tourism potential the Takht-e-Sulaiman lacks basic facilities like safe drinking water, electricity, schools and healthcare outlets for the inhabitants.

He said the PTI government should develop this area as Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to open new tourist resorts.