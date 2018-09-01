Minister says corruption in uplift projects unacceptable

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub on Friday said the KP government had adopted zero-tolerance against corruption and strict action would be taken against elements involved in corrupt practices.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of all people-welfare projects and made sure transparent utilisation of funds by making these projects durable and lifelong.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over meeting convened to review progress on different roads and communication projects including Swat Expressway.

Secretary C&W Shahab Khattak, Chief Engineer North, Riaz Arshad, Managing Director PKHA Munir Hussain and others officials attended the meeting.

Different projects including Kanju flyover, Mata-Swat road, Chakdara-Kalam road, Gujar Gabral road, Chaparpal road, beautification of Matta bazaar, Gabin Jaba road and upgrading of the Saidu Group of Hospital were discussed.

The minister said the process of development has been expedited in the province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and zero tolerance was adopted against menace of corruption, favoritism and nepotism.