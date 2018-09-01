CM says exhibition cancelation credit goes to PM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a great example for the Muslim world by raising the blasphemy issue diplomatically to cancel the caricature competition in Holland.

In a statement, he said that cancellation of caricature competition is diplomatic victory of Pakistan which was made possible by diplomatic efforts on the directives of the prime minister.

He said the government had taken strong stance on the issue of the blasphemy that hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslims across the globe.

The chief minister said the Muslims would never tolerate any single word against the honour and dignity of our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).