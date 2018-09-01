Olive processing plant to be set up in Swat varsity

MINGORA: Vice-Chancellor of University of Swat Muhammad Jamal Khan on Friday said an olive processing plant would be established on the university’s premises.

He was addressing a gathering after launching olive plantation campaign at Charbagh campus of the university.

The event was organised by Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity (CPSB). Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Hayat, Dr Hassan Sher, Jan Muhammad of Agricultural Department and students were also present at the event.