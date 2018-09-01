27 file nomination papers for PK-53 by-election

MARDAN: At least 27 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the by-election for provincial assembly constituency PK-53.

The candidates include Ahmad Khan Bahadur of Awami National Party (ANP), Zeeshan Khanzada, son of Senator Khanzada Khan, Akbar Shah Mohmand, Musawar Khan, Shah Saeed Afridi, Mohammad Ismail, Shahid Anwar, Yousaf Shah, Syed Umar Farooq, Umar Masoodur Rehman, Mohammad Tahir Khan,

Shahzeb Khan, Mohammad Abdul Salam, Aurangzeb, Mohammad Humayun Khilji, Shakeel Amjad, Javed Hussain, Ali Gohar, Wilayat Khan,

Mohammad Hashim Khan, Bakhtiar Khan, Hazrat Habib, Dost Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Javed Afridi, Niaz Ali, Zarghon Shah and Anwar Khan.

It may be noted here that more than 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates including district council members, have submitted nomination papers for the by-election.

However, the PTI has not issued ticket to any candidates for the by-election.

The sources said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was expected to award the ticket to Zeeshan Khanzada, who would be a strong candidate for the party.