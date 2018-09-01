Soldier injured in Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: One soldier sustained injuries when unidentified gunman opened fire on patrolling party of the security forces in Dattakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that security forces were on late-night routine patrol in Boya Muhammadkhel area when gunman fired at the security forces vehicle. As a result, one soldier sustained multiple injuries.The injured soldier was shifted to the hospital.