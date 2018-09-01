Four killed as armed lashkar attacks house in Wana

WANA: An armed lashkar of Mastikhel Wazir tribe reportedly barged into the house of one Alif Khan Wazir on Friday and killed him along with his three minor daughters in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan district, Levies sources said.

The sources said that the lashkar of Mastikhel Wazir tribe stormed the house of Alif Khan Wazir and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates.

Alif Khan Wazir and his three minor daughters were killed on the spot. Two children and a woman were injured in the firing.

Local people said that Alif Khan Wazir had allegedly killed a member of the Mastikhel tribe over an enmity in the past. A jirga of Mastikhel tribe had decided three days ago to raise a lashkar and attack the house of Alif Khan Wazir.

The administration was reportedly in the know about the raising of the armed lashkar, but it did not take any action to prevent the killings.

According to the administration, Assistant Commissioner Wana Faheedullah Khan in a punitive action sealed the shops of the members of the Mastikhel tribe after the incident. It was learnt that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.