FBR extends date of filing income tax returns till Sept 30

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date for filing annual income tax returns/statements for the tax year 2018 by salaried persons up to September 30.

The FBR issued Circular No 2, 2018 on Friday and said that the date of filing of income tax returns required to be filed through e-portal in the cases of salaried individuals which were due on August 31, 2018 has been extended up to September 30, 2018.

The date of filing of statement of final taxation under Section 115(4) due on August 31, 2018 has also been extended up to September 30, 2018.