India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

LAHORE: India has accepted Pakistan’s objections to the Pakal Dul and lower Kalnai power projects after Pakistan put forth concrete evidence against the projects India has started on Chenab River, Geo News reported on Friday.

The development came during a two-day meeting between the delegations from Pakistan and India Water Commissions. Pakistan contended that the projects violate the Indus Waters Treaty signed between the two countries. According to sources, the nine-member Indian delegation accepted Pakistan's objections over the issue and signed a joint declaration after conferring with its ministry.

Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena and his Pakistani counterpart Syed Meher Ali Shah were present at the signing of the declaration.

A two-member Pakistani contingent will be visiting India in September for the next phase of the talks, the sources added.

According to officials, India wanted to place spillway of 1,000 megawatts of Pakal Dul Dam on Chenab River in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK), about 15 metres down against the permissible limit, which will give the country undue leverage of holding 11,000 acres of feet water in addition to the allowed volume of water storage.

India also planned to establish water storage capacity of 88,000-acre feet on Chenab River with the setting up of Pakal Dul Dam. Pakal Dul Dam is a reservoir-based scheme currently under construction on Marusudar River, the main right bank tributary of Chenab River in Kishtwar tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, while lower Kalnai project is of 48 megawatts on another tributary of the river.