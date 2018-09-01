Nadra responsible for delayed poll results: Swati

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati Friday demanded immediate removal of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobin

for his role in malfunctioning of RTS application on poll day.

He held Nadra responsible for delay in election results alleging that failure of RTS system was deliberate.

Senator Swati told a news conference here that there should be an investigation to ascertain the person or group involved in the act. He demanded of the Nadra chairman to resign to ensure transparency of the probe.

“We are not here to give clarification for the Election Commission of Pakistan’s personnel nor to target Nadra. Chairman Nadra and his subordinates should relinquish office to facilitate the forensic audit,” he said.

The PTI leader said that the ECP and Nadra’s statements are contrary to each other, adding that the ECP should prove that the polls were free and fair.