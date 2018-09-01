Al-Nujoom Risers lift Madrassa cricket trophy

PESHAWAR: Al-Nujoom Risers Friday lifted the Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League trophy by defeating Al-Wahda Hitters on the last ball of the final match played here at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Bating first, Al-Wahda set a decent target of 105 in the allotted eight over for Al-Nujoom. Adil Nawaz (42) and Muhammad Jalil (20) played well for Al-Wahda.

However, Al-Nujoom chased down the target on the last ball of the match and won the tournament. Ayaz Ahmed (41 not out) and Muhammad Umar (28) led their team to victory in the final. Ayaz was declared man of the final.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri was the chief guest on the occasion.

Former Test batsman and Pakistan captain Younis Khan, Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach and former Test bowler Muhammad Akram and Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi were also present on the occasion.

They distributed trophies and other awards amongst the winning team and the players who produced good performances in the tournament.

Muhammad Farooq was declared best batsman, Nematullah best bowler and Muhammad Asif best fielder of the tournament.