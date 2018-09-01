Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Sports

AFP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

VAR in Champions League only from 2019-20 season

MONACO: UEFA are set to wait until next season before introducing Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the Champions League, although they are still not ruling out having it in this season’s final, president Aleksander Ceferin said on Friday.

Ceferin has so far resisted calls to bring VAR into Europe’s elite club competition, despite the system largely proving successful at the World Cup.

It has also been introduced in Spain and France this season, with those leagues following on from the Bundesliga and Serie A, although the |English Premier League has been more cautious.

“For me, VAR is not completely clear for now, but we also know that there is no way back anymore, technology will come sooner or later,” Ceferin told journalists in Monaco, where the Champions League group-stage draw was held on Thursday.

“The plan for now is to use it from the next season, with the first match which is the Super Cup.”

That match is due to be played in Istanbul on August 14, 2019, and the Champions League would then bring in VAR from the playoff round the same month.

“When we are ready we will use it, but it is not so easy because we have to choose the provider, it is not easy to organise a competition across the continent with all the referees, so we have some issues,” said Ceferin.

There had been reports that VAR could come in from the latter stages of this season´s competition, but UEFA’s Slovenian president now says it is unlikely to be used even in the final in Madrid next June.

“I’m not ruling it out but for now it doesn’t look like it will happen,” he admitted.

Ceferin acknowledged that VAR “worked quite well” at the World Cup, but UEFA’s biggest concern is how they can effectively run the system in a competition spanning an entire continent.

At the World Cup, FIFA used a centralised system based in Moscow, yet doing the same thing with matches being played in different countries is far more complex.

“It’s really much more problematic than it looks. We really have a huge territory, we have different countries. We don’t know yet how to do it,” added Ceferin.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!