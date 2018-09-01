Sat September 01, 2018
World

AFP
September 1, 2018

Nicaragua expels UN human rights mission

MANGUA: The government of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega on Friday expelled the United Nations human rights mission to the Central American country, a local NGO group said.

The move comes two days after the UN demanded urgent action and criticized the government over its heavy-handed response to anti-regime protests during months of turmoil in the country that have left more than 300 people dead, according to rights groups.

"This inexplicable decision is untimely," said Vilma Nunez, president of Nicaraguan Centre for Human Rights (CENIDH) in a press conference.

"It reflects the spirit of someone who feels completely lost and can no longer hide his responsibilities and hide from the truth," she added in a clear reference to Ortega. The UN had denounced a wide range of serious violations, including disproportionate use of force by police, which in some cases resulted in extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention and torture.

"The violence and impunity of these past four months have exposed the fragility of the country´s institutions and the rule of law," UN rights chief Zeid Ra´ad Al Hussein warned in a statement, describing a "climate of fear and mistrust." Nicaragua´s descent into chaos was triggered on April 18.

