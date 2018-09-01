Germany warns on Serbia-Kosovo land swap idea

VIENNA: Germany warned on Friday that redrawing Serbia´s border with Kosovo would fan ethnic tensions, but the EU´s top diplomat said the bloc would abide by a deal if it respected international law.

Belgrade and Pristina have both this month raised the idea of redrawing their border. Politicians and analysts in Belgrade say that a agreement allowing Serbia to maintain control over northern Kosovo, in exchange for the Presevo Valley, an ethnic Albanian-populated area in Serbia´s south, could be acceptable to both sides, overcoming years of friction and allowing both nations to move towards EU membership.

Arriving for a meeting between EU foreign ministers and their Balkan counterparts, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said discussions about territorial exchanges were wrong headed. "We believe that this can tear open too many old wounds in the population and so we are very sceptical," Maas told reporters.

Other EU foreign ministers echoed his position, with Luxembourg´s Jean Asselborn fearing "very negative consequences" and Finland´s Timo Soini saying it was risky. Britain has also warned land swaps could be destabilising, but Serbia´s Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said in Vienna that he was seeking a peaceful solution with Pristina, although he did not go into details.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who is leading mediation between Belgrade and Pristina, told a news conference after the meeting she would support land swaps as long as they avoided any attempt to create ethnically homogeneous states. "Whatever outcome is mutually agreed will get our support provided it is in line with international law," she said.