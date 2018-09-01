PM asked to develop Takht-e-Sulaiman as tourist destination

PESHAWAR: A senior chest physician from Dera Ismail Khan on Friday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and provincial Minister for Tourism and Culture Atif Khan to develop the Takht-e-Sulaiman as it has tremendous potential as a tourist destination.

In a statement, Prof Dr Hussain Babar said that Takht-e-Sulaiman mountain range was ideal for trekking, climbing and as a picnic spot in Dera Ismail Khan. He added that it would generate revenue once it is developed as a tourist attraction. He said that Takht-e-Sulaiman and valley of Ghoza Maidan had fantastic varieties of flora and fauna. “Clouds usually envelop east and west ridges of Ghoza Maidan which is an open area with magnificent mountains,” he remarked. He said that common wild animals and birds were found there including Markhor, eagles, pheasants, monkeys, bears, leopards and rabbits. He said that the Sulaiman range mountain extended from Gomal Pass to Rajanpur, separating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab from Baluchistan.“The Sulaiman mountain peaks stand 3,487 meters (11,440 feet) high, located near village of Darazinda in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he pointed out.