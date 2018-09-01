Girl commits suicide

PAKPATTAN: An 18-year-old girl committed suicide at Chak 62/EB on Friday. Reportedly, she exchanged harsh words with her family. Later, she ended her life by consuming poison.

MOTHER OF THREE KIDNAPPED: A mother of three was kidnapped at Chak 25/KB on Friday. Reportedly, she came to her parents’ house when accused Naik M Joyia, Allah Rakha and Gulzar entered and abducted her. Police have registered a case.

TWO NARCOTICS SELLERS HELD: Two drug pushers were arrested here. Police arrested accused Naeem from Mohallah Muzaffarabad, Arifwala, and recovered 1200 grams charas from his possession. Moreover, police also arrested accused Asad Mohil from Chak 95/EB with 20 litres of wine. Cases have been registered against them.

HOUSE BURGLED: Thieves broke into the house of M Hussain of Chak 52/SP on Friday and stole gold ornaments and cash worth Rs0.2 million. Police have registered a case.