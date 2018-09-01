Sat September 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Woman gives birth in Rescue 1122 vehicle

GUJRANWALA: A woman gave birth to a child in Rescue 1122 vehicle when she was being shifted to a hospital at Nowshera Virkan on Friday. Reportedly, wife of Kashif Masih of Chand Colony was being shifted to the hospital when she gave birth to a baby in the vehicle. Both mother and the baby were shifted to THQ hospital where their condition is stated to be normal.

TWO HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested two government officials red-handed while receiving bribe here from Wasa and the building department office. A citizen, M Qasim, gave an application to the ACE that a Wasa clerk is demanding bribe from him for issuance of a NOC. Moreover, another citizen complained that clerk Bujan Lal of the building department is demanding bribe for issuance of a NOC. The Anti-Corruption Establishment teams conducted raids and arrested Awais and Bujan Lal red-handed while receiving bribe.

RESCUE 1122 OFFICIALS THRASH EACH OTHER: The officials of Rescue 1122 thrashed each other during a fight between two groups here at the rescue headquarter office on Friday. Reportedly, Khurram, Muzammil and Maqsood had a quarrel over an issue. They beat each other and tore the uniforms. Later, both the groups approached the police station for registering the FIRs.

