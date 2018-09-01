Rallies against blasphemous caricatures

NANKANA SAHIB: The activists of Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan and Anjuman Khatm-e-Nabuwwat took out a rally against publication of blasphemous sketches in the Netherlands here on Friday.

The rally started from Jamia Masjid Ghosia Sarajia and concluded at Milad-e-Mustafa Chowk. The protesters chanted slogans against the Holland government. The speakers demanded cutting off relations with the Holland government. Meanwhile, the district bar association also observed complete strike here. The lawyers boycotted the courts’ proceedings to register their protest.

The Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan (PSSP) also protested against publication of blasphemous caricatures here outside the Gurdawara Janmasthan on Friday. A large number of Sikhs chanted slogans against this act. PSSP chairman Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala demanded the United Nations to make strict law that nobody would hold such kind of exhibition in future.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Markazi Anjuman Tajiran and Muttahida Muslim Mahaz Friday observed complete strike against blasphemous caricatures at Gojra.

Scores of people took out a big rally which culminated at Malkanwala Chowk. A number of religious leaders and Anjuman Tajiran office bearers addressed the public meeting. They expressed satisfaction that the exhibition had been cancelled, however, they urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise this issue in the UN General Assembly.

PAKPATTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ahmed Raza Manika, along with his accomplices, Friday took a protest rally against blasphemous caricatures from his village Peer Ghani to Pakpattan City.

The rally participants chanted slogans against the Netherland government. They demanded the Islamic world to take strict action in this regard.