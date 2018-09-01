Two Congo Crimean positive patients under treatment at JPMC

KARACHI: Officials at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Friday confirmed having a second patient with Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) from Quetta, Balochistan, saying that now two patients suffering from the deadly disease were under treatment at the health facility.

“Sixteen-year-old Abdus Saboor is from Quetta was brought to the JPMC with high-grade fever, headache, bruises on the body and bleeding from nose and mouth. Lab reports confirmed that he was infected with Congo Crimean virus,” Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali told the News.

She said that earlier a 65-year old man, who was identified as Dost Muhammad, was brought to the JPMC from Quetta and he also tested positive for Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever. Both the patients are under treatment at an isolation ward in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the JPMC, Dr Jamali said, adding that they were being given symptomatic and anti-viral drugs for recovery.