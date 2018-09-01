Female quack kills woman

PHOOLNAGAR: A woman died after she was administered wrong medicine here on Friday. Being pregnant, Balqees Bibi of Dillo Guru Kay village felt pain and visited female quack Naziran Bibi. Naziran gave her medicine that worsened her condition and she died instantly. Falak Sher, the husband of Balqees, told police his wife was administered the medicine meant for abortion. Sarae Mughal police have registered a case. Balqees was mother of five children.