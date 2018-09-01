KP CM vows to get share for province in CPEC

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday pledged to approach the relevant forum to get the development share of the province in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)- related projects.

He was talking to different delegations of lawmakers and groups of people from different walks of life at his office at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Peshawar, said an official handout.

The delegations informed the chief minister about problems of their respective areas in the context of the CPEC.

The chief minister said he had already planned industrialisation, agriculture sector development, efficient use of surface and groundwater resources, expanding the productive sectors in the province, tapping the natural resources of the province, which focus on the seven newly merged tribal districts and developing tourism along attractive lines to make these resources the dominant features of the overall economy of the province.