Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

IHC seeks reply from govt over removal of NBP president

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought reply from the federal government over the removal of Saeed Ahmed from the post of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president. Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition of the former NBP president and after a brief hearing issued notices to the respondents. Notices have been issued to prime minister’s principal secretary, finance secretary, secretary Cabinet Division, State Bank governor, board of directors of the NBP and the Attorney General for Pakistan to provide assistance. During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah questioned, “Were orders given for removal of others as well or only Saeed Ahmed?” Saeed Ahmed’s counsel responded that an order was only given for the removal of Saeed Ahmed but the appointment of a new NBP president has been approved by the federal cabinet and a press clipping of that is available. “Orders cannot be issued through newspaper clippings,” Justice Athar Minallah remarked. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till September 10.

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!