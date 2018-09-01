IHC seeks reply from govt over removal of NBP president

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought reply from the federal government over the removal of Saeed Ahmed from the post of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president. Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition of the former NBP president and after a brief hearing issued notices to the respondents. Notices have been issued to prime minister’s principal secretary, finance secretary, secretary Cabinet Division, State Bank governor, board of directors of the NBP and the Attorney General for Pakistan to provide assistance. During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah questioned, “Were orders given for removal of others as well or only Saeed Ahmed?” Saeed Ahmed’s counsel responded that an order was only given for the removal of Saeed Ahmed but the appointment of a new NBP president has been approved by the federal cabinet and a press clipping of that is available. “Orders cannot be issued through newspaper clippings,” Justice Athar Minallah remarked. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till September 10.