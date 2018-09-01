Govt to put excessive PM House vehicles on auction

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made a decision to put excessive vehicles of the Prime Minister House on auction immediately. Geo News reported while quoting sources Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan under the policy of austerity has ordered the auction of surplus vehicles. Collectively, 33 vehicles will be advertised for auction. The report said that the vehicles include eight luxury BMWs and four latest Mercedes Benz as well. Other vehicles are 16 Toyota Corollas, three Suzuki cars, one Honda and one HTV car. Sources said that the rest of the cars are under use by the Cabinet Division, especially for the commute of foreign guests. PM Imran, in his first address to the nation, had emphasised on cost-cutting for the government expenditure and as a measure had announced auction of surplus PM House vehicles.