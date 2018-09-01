Imran chairs Punjab cabinet meeting today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of Punjab cabinet on Saturday (today) and issue important instructions to his team in the province.

Dr Arif Alvi, the PTI candidate for the slot of president, is also scheduled attend the meeting in which the prime minister will devise strategy for the presidential elections.

Earlier, Imran reached Lahore on Friday evening, which is his first visit to the provincial capital after taking oath as prime minister.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Sarwar, the expected Governor of Punjab, hosted a reception at a local hotel in the honour of Alvi, which was attended by federal and provincial ministers and legislators.