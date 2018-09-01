Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

MR
Monitoring Report
September 1, 2018

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

LAHORE: India has accepted Pakistan’s objections over the Pakal Dul and lower Kalnai power projects after Pakistan put forth concrete evidence against the projects India has started on Chenab River, Geo News reported on Friday.

The development came during a two-day meeting between the delegations from Pakistan and India Water Commissions. Pakistan contended that the projects violate the Indus Waters Treaty signed between the two countries. According to sources, the nine-member Indian delegation accepted Pakistan's objections over the issue and signed a joint declaration after conferring with its ministry. Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena and his Pakistani counterpart Syed Meher Ali Shah were present at the signing of the declaration. A two-member Pakistani contingent will be visiting India in September for the next phase of the talks, the sources added.

According to officials, India wanted to place spillway of 1,000 megawatts of Pakal Dul Dam on Chenab River in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK), about 15 metres down against the permissible limit, which will give the country undue leverage of holding 11,000 acres of feet water in addition to the allowed volume of water storage. India also planned to establish water storage capacity of 88,000-acre feet on Chenab River with the setting up of Pakal Dul Dam. Pakal Dul Dam is a reservoir-based scheme currently under construction on Marusudar River, the main right bank tributary of Chenab River in Kishtwar tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, while lower Kalnai project is of 48 megawatts on another tributary of the river.

