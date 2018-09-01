Rashid re-signs with Sussex for T20 Blast

LONDON: Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan legspinner, extended his contract with Sussex Sharks for the next year's T20 Blast on Friday. The 19-year-old is expected to play for the County until the commencement of next year's CPL and his availability is subject to "international clearance".

Rashid, who initially penned a deal for the first half of this season's group phase, played 11 T20 games for Sussex, bagging 17 wickets at an average of just 14.35 and an impressive economy rate of 6.59. Rashid, who played a key role in helping the County progress to the semifinal, won't be available for the crucial last-four game against Somerset on September 15 due to national commitments. "I'm so happy and pleased to be back with Sussex in the 2019 T20 Blast. I had the best time this year; my teammates, the coaching staff and the management staff were amazing.