Renshaw faces fitness hurdle ahead of Pakistan Tests

SYDNEY: Matt Renshaw is in a race against time to be fit for the first Test against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates next month after picking up a hamstring strain during the Quadrangular series in India.

The left-hander picked up the injury in the seventh match of the Quadrangular series while batting against South Africa A. He is in doubt for the four-day game against India A as well which starts on September 2. Fellow Queensland batsman Marnus Labuschagne has already been retained as cover for the game.

With Cameron Bancroft and David Warner serving their bans, Renshaw is one of the candidates to take up the opening slot in the two-Test series starting on October 7. The 22-year-old, who came up with some gritty performances in India last year, has had some poor luck with injuries so far.

He suffered a broken finger in the United Kingdom while batting for Somerset and had to cut short his stint. He has played 11 Test so far scoring 636 runs at an average of 33.47 with his lone century coming against Pakistan in Sydney. He has 3035 runs in his bag at an average of 41.01 from 42 first-class games and will be a vital cog if Australia are to challenge Pakistan in UAE. The two-Test series will be followed by three T20Is starting from October 24.