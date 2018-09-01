Nielsen retires from all forms of cricket

WELLINGTON: Morna Nielsen, the New Zealand and Otago left-arm spinner, decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Friday.

Nielsen has decided to shift her focus completely to her work commitments as a structural engineer. The 28-year-old made her international debut against Australia in a One-Day International game played in Adelaide in February 2010. She went on to play 52 ODIs and 44 T20Is, bagging 53 and 41 scalps respectively. Nielsen, who picked two five-wicket hauls for New Zealand in the ODI format, last appeared for her country in November 2016. She also attained the No.1 ranking for bowlers in T20Is in 2014

Nielsen, who began her career as a medium pacer, made her domestic debut for Northern Spirit in 2007 and went on to play for the side for seven years before joining Otago. She also appeared for Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League and Southern Vipers in the Women's Cricket Super League.

"Looking back on my career, it was awesome to have the opportunity to play at so many different places both domestically and internationally," Nielsen said. "And to do so with people who are now lifelong friends. It was also an interesting time to be involved with the changing landscape of the women's game. It opened up opportunities I never thought possible such as the Women's Big Bash in Australia and Super League in England," she added. "A big thanks must go to my work - BCD Group. They have been so supportive of my cricketing endeavours and now it's time to get stuck into actually doing some work! I'll still be keeping a keen eye on the Sparks in their domestic competitions. "