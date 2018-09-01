Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

REUTERS
September 1, 2018

Ricciardo confident he would win Ferrari fan vote

MONZA: Daniel Ricciardo has no doubt that he would be a Ferrari Formula One driver by now if the Italian fans were given a vote on the matter.

As it is, the Red Bull driver will start Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix near the back of the grid for the second year running but there is still plenty of local love for the Australian with Italian ancestry.

“The Italians are nuts in all the right ways,” he told reporters at Monza. “It’s funny, but even now that I’m signed for the next two years, they are like ‘Hey, vieni a Ferrari (come to Ferrari)’. I’m, like, ‘I don’t know if you guys saw”.

“Ricciardo is joining Renault next season in a move that dropped like a bombshell in Formula One just before the August break.

Before that, he had been linked in media speculation to glamour team Ferrari and champions Mercedes but neither expressed any interest in pairing him with their title contenders. Sebastian Vettel has a contract with Ferrari to the end of 2020 while fellow four times world champion Lewis Hamilton recently renewed his deal at Mercedes. “I feel like if the fans voted, things would probably be different,” said the Australian.

