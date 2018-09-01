VAR set for Champions League introduction from next season

MONACO: UEFA plans to use video assistant referees (VARs) in the Champions League from next season but is unlikely to use the technology this term, even in the final, its president Aleksander Ceferin said on Friday.

European soccer’s governing body has so far resisted implementation of the VAR system, which allows key incidents to be reviewed with the use of video replays and was used at the World Cup in Russia this year. Ceferin said the intention was that VAR would be introduced next season from the final qualifying round onwards and also in the annual Supercup match between the Champions League and Europa League winners. It would then be used in all group stage and knockout stage matches.