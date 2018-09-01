Sat September 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Quaid Trophy Cricket begins today

ISLAMABAD: The 2018-2019 Quaid-i-Azam Trophy cricket kicks off Saturday with regional cricketers getting better package and departments playing for their survival.

Each player representing a regional team would get richer by Rs 50 thousand per match, almost a double than what they were getting previously. Even the back up four players would share Rs 50 thousand.

This would be for the very first time that back up players would be getting at least something. Apart from that, every player of the 15-member regional team would get Rs two thousand each as daily allowance.

The reserve players would also get the daily allowance at par with the playing ones. The four-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match would be followed by one dayer where each regional player selected in the playing XI would get Rs 30 thousand per match. Four reserve players would share 30 thousand.

On the other hand, departmental teams are facing a battle of survival following expected change of guards. Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan who as a Prime Minister is patron in chief of the Board has always backed and supported city cricket at the same time has spoken against departmental teams’ inclusion in top level domestic cricket.

Expectations are that the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) administration would either opt for first class cricket without department or would limit their role in domestic cricket from next year onward. The season starting from Saturday could well be the last for departments in top domestic cricket.

Matches starting from Saturday are: Pool “A” Lahore Region White vs. SNGPL at LCCA Ground Lahore; KRL vs Peshawar Region at KRL Stadium; Fata vs NBP at Abbottabad Stadium; Islamabad vs HBL at Diamond Ground Islamabad.

Pool B: Wapada vs Karachi Whites at National Stadium Karachi; Rawalpindi vs SSGC at Pindi Stadium; PTV vs Multan at Multan Stadium and Lahore Blues vs ZTBL at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.

