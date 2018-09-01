Zakir likely to take over as PSL chief

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Test cricketer, Zakir Khan is most likely to take charge of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as its new chairman, soon after the PCB Chairman election.

Zakir who is currently serving as the Director of International cricket operations in the PCB is a strong candidate to occupy the Chairmanship of the only cricketing league of Pakistan. According to the reports, the franchises’ owners have shown all-out support in favour of Zakir and declared him as the right option to run the PSL’s affairs.

Zakir Khan also served as National team manager back in 2014. On the other hand, PCB is all set to appoint its Chairman on September 4 in a meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG). Former ICC president, Ehsan Mani is the hot favourite to swear-in as the new chairman of the PCB.