Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Zakir likely to take over as PSL chief

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Test cricketer, Zakir Khan is most likely to take charge of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as its new chairman, soon after the PCB Chairman election.

Zakir who is currently serving as the Director of International cricket operations in the PCB is a strong candidate to occupy the Chairmanship of the only cricketing league of Pakistan. According to the reports, the franchises’ owners have shown all-out support in favour of Zakir and declared him as the right option to run the PSL’s affairs.

Zakir Khan also served as National team manager back in 2014. On the other hand, PCB is all set to appoint its Chairman on September 4 in a meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG). Former ICC president, Ehsan Mani is the hot favourite to swear-in as the new chairman of the PCB.

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

