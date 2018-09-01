‘Motorcycling in Jakarta more dangerous than Paragliding’

JAKARTA: Paragliding’s regional chief insisted the sport was safe on Friday after its Asian Games debut -- adding that riding a motorbike in Jakarta was more dangerous.

Three crashes marred the competition at the regional Olympics in Indonesia, with at least two athletes helicoptered to hospital after plunging to the ground.

Paragliding’s safety has been in focus since death of a Hong Kong flier in July. But Sanjay Thapar, secretary general of Air Sport Federation of Asia (ASFA), brushed off any concerns. China’s Wang Jianwei suffered a broken leg, and Afghan competitor Lida Hozoori sustained spinal injuries after falling 15 metres (50 feet), according to emergency services. A Japanese athlete was also hurt in a fall. ASFA officials, who hope the sport will be contested at the next Asian Games and even at the Olympics, said all three fliers have recovered from their injuries.