American long jumper Lawson banned for doping

BERLIN: American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Lawson, who won silver in the long jump at last year´s world athletics championships, had tested positive for steroid epitrenbolone, the AIU said. “AIU confirms a provisional suspension against USA sprinter and jumper Jarrion Lawson for the presence of epitrenbolone, a violation of Article 2.1 of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules,” it said on Twitter. It was not clear when the 24-year-old athlete tested positive for the substance.

Lawson had finished just outside the medals, in fourth place, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The AIU, in charge of drugs testing in athletics, was set up a year ago as part of the world athletics body IAAF’s efforts to separate itself from anti-doping testing and corruption and rebuild athlete and fan confidence in the sport.