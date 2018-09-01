Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Sports

AFP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hong Kong’s Lee sprints to Asian Games gold

JAKARTA: Hong Kong’s Sarah Lee Wai-sze said she overcame a jittery night to defend her sprint crown at the Asian Games on Friday, ending her track cycling campaign with two gold medals.

Lee, who set a tournament-record 10.583 seconds in Thursday’s qualifying round, beat South Korea’s Lee Hye-jin in two straight races at the Jakarta velodrome. The 31-year-old former Olympic keirin bronze medallist said she had been nervous yet confident of a strong showing going into the continental games final.

"I was really very nervous. I did good on that (track) but you really don’t know what will happen. Last night I couldn’t sleep very well," Lee told reporters.

"But I was more confident and stronger than the others and that’s why I performed well. I went step by step to the gold medal. "I tried to calm down and control my mental emotions to do my best," Lee, who won the keirin final earlier this week, said. Lee, who was also part of Hong Kong’s silver-winning sprint team in Jakarta, said she would target gold at the 2020 Olympics.

South Korea’s Cho Sun-young got bronze on Friday after edging out China’s Zhong Tianshi -- who won team sprint gold at the 2016 Olympics -- in a determined 2-1 finish.

In the men’s keirin, it was disappointment for Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang who settled for bronze a day after shaving off his moustache to celebrate a sprint gold. Angsuthasawit Jai raced to gold in the keirin final with Japan’s Nitta Yudai taking silver. "I just went into it as strong as I could and I came out lucky," Jai, who earlier represented Australia, told AFP.

"Very unexpected. Was confident to get a medal but not gold. Halfway through the race I had energy in my legs and I went for it.

"I want to go to the World Cups and World Championships. And I want to stay in the Thailand team for as long as I can."

Jai, 23, competed in track cycling for Australia at junior and national levels, but in September 2017 chose to begin representing Thailand.

Azizulhasni said he had been on good form but still failed to win more than a bronze. "That’s the beauty of keirin," he said. "This is one of my best performances as well." "Let’s now focus on the Tokyo Olympics," he added.

Hong Kong won the men’s madison gold after their riders pushed South Korea into second position in the final few laps of the relay event. Japan took bronze.

The Hong Kong duo of Cheung King-lok and Leung Chun-wing lived up to their top billing as they accumulated 59 points at the end of lap 16, five ahead of Korea.

The relay final also witnessed a crash between riders from Iran and Thailand but there were no serious injuries. South Korea won gold in the women’s madison with Hong Kong taking silver and China settling for bronze.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!