When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

AFP
September 1, 2018

London’s newtrain line delayed

LONDON: London´s new Crossrail train line, the biggest infrastructure project in Europe which was set to operate through the capital´s heart from December, has been postponed until late 2019, its chief executive said Friday.

The Elizabeth Line, decades in the planning and making, and set to add 10 percent to central London´s creaking rail capacity, will now open in the third quarter of 2019, Crossrail boss Simon Wright announced. “We have made huge progress with the delivery of this incredible project but we need further time to complete the testing of the new railway,” he said in a statement. The 73-mile (118-kilometre) east-west railway line, with two branches at either end, is costing £15.4 billion ($20 billion, 17 billion euros) to build. It will bring an extra 1.5 million people to within 45 minutes of central London and more than 200 million passengers are expected to use it every year. “The revised schedule is needed to complete the final infrastructure and extensive testing required to ensure the Elizabeth Line opens as a safe and reliable railway,” according to Crossrail. It said the original timetable for testing had been reduced due to contractors needing more time to complete work in the central tunnels and develop software. “Construction activity is drawing to a close including the completion of the remaining architectural fit-out in the new central section stations.”

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

