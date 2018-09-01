Iran rejects French call for further negotiations

TEHRAN: Iran´s foreign ministry on Friday dismissed a French call for more negotiations with Tehran over the international nuclear accord and said some of France´s partners are “bullying and excessive,” a seeming reference to the United States.

There was no need for the 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers to be renegotiated, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). “In the conditions when all of Iran´s efforts with other world powers is nullified through the bullying and excessive demands of some of the partners of the French foreign minister and their own inability . . . there is no reason, need, reliability or trust for negotiations on issues that are non-negotiable,” Qassemi said. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that, following the US pullout from the agreement, Tehran should be ready to negotiate on its future nuclear plans, its ballistic missile arsenal and its role in wars in Syria and Yemen. “French and international officials know well that Iran´s regional policy is in pursuit of peace and regional and international security and combating terrorism and extremism,” Qassemi said.