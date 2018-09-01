Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

World

AFP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Turkey rushes tobuy advanced Russia air defence system

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey will buy some of Russia’s highly-sophisticated air defence systems “in the shortest time” — a purchase that has alarmed Ankara’s NATO partners.

“Turkey needs S-400s and its deal has been done,” Erdogan said in the western city of Balikesir. “God willing, we will buy them in the shortest time.”

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to speed up the first deliveries of the S-400s, which had previously been scheduled for the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.The S-400 is the latest generation surface-to-air defence system developed by Russia and is considered by NATO countries to pose a threat to their aircraft.

Such a major purchase of weaponry from Moscow has raised concerns over Turkey’s strategic orientation and the compatibility of the systems within the alliance. It comes at a time of high tension between Turkey and the United States, its NATO ally, over Ankara’s detention of an American pastor on terror-related charges. The crisis has strained ties and sent the already-fragile lira into freefall against the dollar, with US President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on aluminium and steel from Turkey. That prompted Ankara to impose similar measures on several US products. Erdogan has remained defiant in the face of US sanctions and said Turkey was not without an alternative, warning it could turn to new allies and markets. Washington has warned Ankara against delivery of S-400s from Russia, saying any such acquisition would inevitably affect the prospects for Turkish military-industrial cooperation with the United States.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!