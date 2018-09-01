Sat September 01, 2018
World

AFP
September 1, 2018

EU proposes abolishing seasonal clock change

GENVAL: The European Union said Friday it will recommend abolishing the twice-yearly clock change amid an unprecedented appeal from European citizens who called it disruptive and even harmful to health.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said “summer time should be year round” with his commissioners pledging to act on the move during their annual retreat to a lakeside hotel in Genval, Belgium.

The commission is now preparing a proposal to send to the European Parliament and the member states in the following weeks, which could be enacted by 2020 or 2021, Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc told reporters.

“Millions of Europeans used our public consultation to make their voices heard,” Bulc said.“The message is very clear: 84 percent of them do not want the clocks to change anymore,” the Slovenian commissioner said in a prepared statement as she spoke to journalists.

She said seven of the 28 member countries already want to abolish the seasonal change, but did not identify them.According to preliminary results, some 4.6 million European citizens responded to the online poll — the biggest in EU history, Bulc said — on whether they wanted the change.

Since 1996, all Europeans have been advancing their clock by one hour on the last Sunday of March and putting it back one hour on the last Sunday of October.Under the developing proposal, Bulc said it will be up to each individual member state to decide whether they follow winter time or summer time.

She said the public in Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic wanted to stay on winter time throughout the year but the commission still needs to check the results.Bulc said the proposal must be worked out carefully as it will affect businesses, particularly those that deal with train, bus, truck and airline schedules. Many European countries began changing the clock seasonally in World War I on the premise it saved energy, with the practice reinforced during World War II and during the energy crisis in the 1970s.

