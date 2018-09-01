Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

World

AFP
September 1, 2018

60 pct of Americans disapprove of Trump job performance

WASHINGTON: Sixty percent of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance and nearly half support impeachment, according to an opinion poll published on Friday.

Thirty-six percent of Americans approve of Trump’s White House performance, the Washington Post-ABC News poll found.In the last Post-ABC survey, in April, Trump received an approval rating of 40 percent and a disapproval rating of 56 percent.

The latest survey of 1,003 adults was conducted between August 26 and 29, the week when Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud and his attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to making hush payments to women who claimed to have had sexual liaisons with Trump.

Forty-nine percent of those polled by the Post and ABC News said that Congress should launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, while 46 percent disagreed.Fifty-three percent said they believed Trump has committed obstruction of justice by trying to interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump election campaign colluded with Russia.

Thirty-five percent said they do not believe the president has sought to interfere. Trump has denounced the ongoing probe as a political “witch hunt.”Sixty-three percent of those surveyed said they support Mueller’s investigation while 29 percent said they oppose it.

Trump’s ratings are better when it comes to handling the economy, the Post-ABC poll found. Forty-five percent approved of his handling of the economy while 45 percent disapproved. Republicans and Democrats differ sharply when it comes to Trump’s popularity.Seventy-eight percent of Republicans approve of the Republican president’s performance while 93 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of independents disapprove.The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

