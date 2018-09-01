Colorado man sentenced to11 years for aiding Uzbek militants

DENVER: A Colorado man convicted of providing material support to a US -designated terrorist group in his native Uzbekistan was sentenced on Thursday to 11 years in prison, the US Attorney’s Office in Denver said. Jamshid Muhtorov, 42, lived in the United States as a political refugee from Uzbekistan, the US Attorney´s Office said. He was convicted in June of trying to smuggle smartphones and other electronic equipment to the Islamic Jihad Union (IJU), a Pakistan-based group that opposes secular rule in Uzbekistan and seeks to install a government based on Islamic law. “Defending our country from terrorism is a core mission of the Department of Justice,” US Attorney Bob Troyer said in a statement, adding that IJU is designated a terrorist organization by the United States. US District Judge John Kane gave Muhtorov credit for the six years he has been in custody while awaiting trial, and ordered him turned over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation proceedings once he completes his sentence.