Three Bulgarian ministers sacked after fatal bus crash

SOFIA: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov sacked three ministers on Friday over a bus accident in which 17 people died, saying politicians needed to take responsibility for a crash that provoked an outcry over the poor state of the country´s roads. Borissov demanded the resignations of Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski, Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov and Interior Minister Valentin Radev. “We accept all political responsibility and therefore we resign,” Radev told a news conference, also attended by Nankov. “We obviously have not managed to organise things in a way to avoid such an accident. “More than 20 people were also injured in Saturday´s crash in northwest Bulgaria, in which the bus fell into a ravine near the town of Svoge.