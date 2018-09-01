Three Bulgarian ministers sacked after fatal bus crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOFIA: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov sacked three ministers on Friday over a bus accident in which 17 people died, saying politicians needed to take responsibility for a crash that provoked an outcry over the poor state of the country´s roads. Borissov demanded the resignations of Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski, Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov and Interior Minister Valentin Radev. “We accept all political responsibility and therefore we resign,” Radev told a news conference, also attended by Nankov. “We obviously have not managed to organise things in a way to avoid such an accident. “More than 20 people were also injured in Saturday´s crash in northwest Bulgaria, in which the bus fell into a ravine near the town of Svoge.
