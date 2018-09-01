Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged
Imran Khan's govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 1, 2018

Centre asked to rebuild houses, infrastructures in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday asked the federal government to announce construction of houses, markets and other infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts that were destroyed as a result of terrorism and military operations.

Through a statement issued here, ANP parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak said that houses and business centres had been destroyed in the erstwhile tribal areas due to terrorism and military operations.

He said that residents of the seven districts had suffered huge losses and the government had not taken any concrete steps for their rehabilitation. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had also not announced any such package for reconstruction in these districts, he added.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that the PTI government should have taken the initiative for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the infrastructure in the tribal districts. Delay in reconstruction had forced thousands of displaced families to live in a miserable condition in other parts of the country, the ANP leader said. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce damage assessment survey in the militancy-affected areas and ensure proper compensation to the tribespeople.

Sardar Hussain Babak condemned the expansion of the tax net to Malakand division, saying that levying taxes without rehabilitating these districts was unjust.

