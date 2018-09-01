WHO partners with Google

Islamabad : The World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with Google as part of its broader ambition to engage closely with the digital world to promote and protect the health of all people. Through the Google Fit app, WHO is looking to reach more people with its recommendations on physical activity, and showing why moving more is good for health.

Digital technologies offer limitless possibilities to improve health, from personal fitness to building stronger health systems for entire countries. For improved health, WHO recommends that adults, aged 18-64, should each week do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity, aerobic physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both.

Being physically active—from walking to work to cycling to school—can benefit health in many ways, from preventing hypertension, overweight and obesity, to improving mental health and overall well-being and quality of life.